First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Brown & Brown worth $273,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 159,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 82,531 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,490,000 after buying an additional 308,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

