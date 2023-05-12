First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $622.15 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $622,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.92. 3,375,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.