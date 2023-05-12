First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $869,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 596,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,059,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

