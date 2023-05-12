First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 75,218 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $150,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 151,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

