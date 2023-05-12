First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,675,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,044,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,025. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

