First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 767,908 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $226,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WRB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. 214,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

