First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.2%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. Approximately 435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

