First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $48,060.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 25,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 64.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.