First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $69,420.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 977,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.