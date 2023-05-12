First National Advisers LLC Has $266,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $118.37 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

