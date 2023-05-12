First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

