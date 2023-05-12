First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $183.19

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $183.19, but opened at $203.80. First Solar shares last traded at $217.10, with a volume of 2,842,516 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,515 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 50.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 40.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

