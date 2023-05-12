First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.22 and last traded at $106.74. 38,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 64,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.25.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.