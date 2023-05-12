First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NFTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824. The company has a market cap of $95.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.