First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,944 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 259,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

