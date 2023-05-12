Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC opened at $0.88 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.