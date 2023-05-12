Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC opened at $0.88 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.