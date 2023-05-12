Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.78.

FVRR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

