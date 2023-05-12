Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim Sells 21,763 Shares

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,920.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $317,522.45.
Flame Acquisition Stock Performance
Flame Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 11,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47.
Flame Acquisition Company Profile
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
