Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 15,470,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

