Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,644,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

