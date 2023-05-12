Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the April 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

