Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

