Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.13% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.