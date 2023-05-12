Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.36 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

