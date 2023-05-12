Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 4,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

