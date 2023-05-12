Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

