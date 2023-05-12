Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

