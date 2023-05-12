Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.