Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

