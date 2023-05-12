Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 34,759 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

