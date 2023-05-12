Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

