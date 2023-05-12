Fountainhead AM LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.70. 1,300,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.