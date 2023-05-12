Fountainhead AM LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 9,221,843 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

