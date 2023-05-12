Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the third quarter worth $118,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Loop Media during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Media during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Loop Media during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 42,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,018. The firm has a market cap of $224.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Loop Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 1,889.24% and a negative net margin of 71.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

