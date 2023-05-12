Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 5,549 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 1,215,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.