Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

BATS NULV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,790 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

