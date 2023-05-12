Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.5 %

FOXF opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.