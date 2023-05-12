Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Humana by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.56. The company had a trading volume of 172,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

