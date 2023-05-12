Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 1,083 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 21,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 109,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

NYSE V traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $231.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

