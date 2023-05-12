Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.03. 761,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,218. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

