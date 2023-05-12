Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $15.85 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.62. 522,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,001. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $455.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

