Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

AOS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 322,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

