Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Makes New $227,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegion by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Allegion by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 257,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. 119,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,703. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Get Rating

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

