Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. 232,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,452. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

