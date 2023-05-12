Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,599 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sony Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 954,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,684. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

