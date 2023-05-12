Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.67

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

