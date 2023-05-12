Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.67

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,445 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,029,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,569 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,134 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

