Fredrik Widlund Purchases 46,076 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £61,281.08 ($77,326.28).

Shares of CLI stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.20 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,134. The company has a market cap of £509.22 million, a PE ratio of -610.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.83. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 231 ($2.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,809.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

