FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FreightCar America Trading Up 3.8 %

RAIL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 16,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 77.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FreightCar America

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Saturday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.