Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FMS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.